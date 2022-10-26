Infographic | Congress presidents over the years

Congress headquarters in Delhi is witnessing hectic preparations for the ceremony where Sonia Gandhi will hand over the party president's baton to Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years, called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race. Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.

As the party welcomes the new president, let's take a look at Congress presidents over the years: