Infographic | Congress presidents over the years

Infographic | Congress presidents over the years

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years, called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 09:38 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress headquarters in Delhi is witnessing hectic preparations for the ceremony where Sonia Gandhi will hand over the party president's baton to Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the outfit in 24 years, called on former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Kharge defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race. Kharge, 80, takes charge of the party at a time when it faces a tough challenge from a formidable BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has ousted the Congress from many states.

As the party welcomes the new president, let's take a look at Congress presidents over the years:

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working

Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

 