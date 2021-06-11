Centre should work with states, not fight: Kejriwal

Instead of fighting, Centre should work with states, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as 'Team India'

PTI
PTI, Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 20:15 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said instead of abusing and fighting with state governments, the Centre should work with them.

Kejriwal tagged a media report according to which Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed the Kejriwal government over allegedly failing to provide ration and oxygen to the people.

Also Read | Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them, alleges Sisodia

In response, Kejriwal said the country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as 'Team India'.

"Today people want to see such a leadership at the Centre which, instead of abusing and fighting the state governments all day, takes everyone along.

"The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as Team India, Abusing so much is not good," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Ravi Shankar Prasad

