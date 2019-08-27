INX case: Sibal seeks transcript of PC's interrogation

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2019, 12:51pm ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2019, 13:05pm ist
Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Former finance minister P Chidambaram's counsel on Tuesday sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.

On Monday, the court extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. 

Supreme Court
Kapil Sibal
INX media case
P Chidambaram
Comments (+)
 