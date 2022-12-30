Is BJP leaning EPS way with an eye on 2024 LS polls?

Two official invitations from the Union government to Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing him as the general secretary of the AIADMK in the past few weeks has set off intense speculation on the BJP preparing to recognise his hold over the Dravidian party, despite its reservations over his functioning style.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry sent out an invite to Palaniswami for the meeting of leaders of political parties to discuss preparations for the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2023 in the first week of December, while a letter from the Law Commission seeking opinion on ‘one nation, one election’ identified him as the general secretary of the AIADMK.

The “recognition” from the BJP comes even as Palaniswami’s appointment as interim general secretary by the July 11 General Council meeting is being contested by O Panneerselvam, who has now been expelled. The gesture by BJP is very significant as it had always invested in OPS as he was “more amenable” to them than EPS, who is known as a tough negotiator when it comes to sharing seats with alliance partners.

A case filed by OPS against the GC is now pending before the Supreme Court, but the BJP is still keeping some communication channel open with him. However, a letter sent by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to the AIADMK on Friday was addressed to coordinator and joint coordinator—the posts that were abolished by the July GC meeting.

Sources said the ECI is yet to formally approve the amendments to AIADMK Constitution.

To be fair, EPS enjoys brute majority in all party forums, including the powerful General Council, and is now making an attempt to regain the AIADMK’s lost ground. The party has lost every election it fought after J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 and now faces criticism that it is ceding the opposition space to ally BJP.

“Everyone knows under whose control the AIADMK is. It is no surprise that a letter from the Union Government has begun sending letters to EPS by mentioning his designation. This should send a message to expelled leaders who still think they have the support of Delhi (read BJP),” a senior AIADMK leader told DH on the condition of anonymity.

He said that the BJP’s “realisation” is also because of its reliance on the AIADMK for the 2024 polls. “The BJP is focussing much on Tamil Nadu for the 2024 polls and they need AIADMK and our vote bank to win seats. So, they have come to a conclusion that AIADMK is controlled by EPS, and hence this outreach,” the leader added.

A senior BJP leader said the party “consciously” kept away from AIADMK’s internal rumblings in 2022 by taking a “neutral position” as it cannot rub EPS the wrong way as he has the support of over 60 of the 66 MLAs that the party has in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

“We didn’t gain much by interfering in AIADMK’s internal affairs last time. This time, we watched from the sidelines because we are already making efforts to strengthen our own party. We believe EPS controls the AIADMK, but the party will gain its previous strength only if all (OPS, VK Sasikala, and T T V Dhinakaran). But it is for the AIADMK to decide,” the leader said.

Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught politics and public administration at the University of Madras till recently, told DH that the latest developments are a result of the “uncompromising resistance” shown by Palaniswami and his cold shouldering OPS despite his links with the BJP.

“The BJP cannot overlook him. The net that they have thrown is quite large but they cannot do anything without the large fish which is EPS. They (BJP) can bring in others but cannot leave out EPS, who is the axis of the AIADMK’s wheels,” Prof Manivannan added.