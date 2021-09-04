Jan Ashirwad Yatra's success left Opposition disturbed, nervous: J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda said newly inducted union ministers traversed 24,000 kilometres, taking the message of development to the people and leaving opposition parties “disturbed and nervous”.

In a statement, Nadda said the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' carried out by union ministers after being denied the opportunity of a formal introduction in Parliament, were hugely successful despite attempts by opposition parties to create hindrances and disrupt the outreach efforts.

“The people's support forced all narrow-minded opposition parties and our political adversaries to retreat,” he said, referring to the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra.

The yatras, which began on Independence Day and lasted till August 28, covered more than 24,000 kilometres in 14 days. The newly elected ministers participated in over 5,000 programmes during the fortnight-long yatras.

The yatras passed through 265 districts across 22 states and 212 Lok Sabha seats.

Nadda thanked the people for “their support” of the politics of development and growth under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief claimed that the yatras by the 39 newly appointed Union Ministers have been appreciated widely across the country and the people across the states have “heartily welcomed” the new ministers.

“I am thankful and highly indebted to the people of India who have rejected the negative political agenda of the Opposition parties,” Nadda said.

The recently expanded council of ministers includes 27 other backward classes (OBC), 12 scheduled castes (SC) and eight scheduled tribes (ST). Castes such as Darzi and Modh Teli have been represented in the council of ministers for the first time.

Of the 39 ministers of the BJP who were inducted into the council of ministers, 14 were from the OBC community and nine from the SC community. The BJP used the yatra to highlight this aspect to the people.