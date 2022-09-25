JD(U), SAD, Shiv Sena left BJP-led NDA to save Constitution, democracy: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.
Addressing an INLD rally to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary here, he also accused the BJP of making false claims and promises and dubbed the party as "Badka Jhuta Party" (big lying party).
He said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of an airport in Purnea in Bihar at his recent public meeting there even though there is no airport in the city.
Also Read: The new India: Expanding influence abroad, straining democracy at home
With Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on stage, he noted that they were all members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
They have left the ruling alliance to save the Constitution and democracy, he claimed. Where is the NDA now, he asked.
While the Bihar government has begun the exercise to give jobs to people, the BJP government at the Centre has been unable to fulfil its promise of giving jobs, he alleged.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup
Savour the twist in the tale
Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad
Bhasha badshahs
Better than all treasures that in books are found...
DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president
Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada
Race to Redemption
France's airport shut after plane skids into lake
How climate change is fueling hurricanes