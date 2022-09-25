JD(U), SAD, Sena left NDA to save democracy: Tejashwi

JD(U), SAD, Shiv Sena left BJP-led NDA to save Constitution, democracy: Tejashwi Yadav

He said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of an airport in Purnea in Bihar at his recent public meeting there even though there is no airport in the city

PTI
PTI, Fatehabad ,
  • Sep 25 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 16:06 ist

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.

Addressing an INLD rally to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary here, he also accused the BJP of making false claims and promises and dubbed the party as "Badka Jhuta Party" (big lying party).

He said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of an airport in Purnea in Bihar at his recent public meeting there even though there is no airport in the city.

Also Read: The new India: Expanding influence abroad, straining democracy at home

With Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on stage, he noted that they were all members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

They have left the ruling alliance to save the Constitution and democracy, he claimed. Where is the NDA now, he asked.

While the Bihar government has begun the exercise to give jobs to people, the BJP government at the Centre has been unable to fulfil its promise of giving jobs, he alleged. 

India News
Indian Politics
JD(U)
Shiv Sena
Shiromani Akali Dal
RJD

