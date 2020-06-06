Jyotiraditya Scindia removes BJP from Twitter profile; sparks speculation of rift

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March this year after severing his 18-year ties with the Congress, has removed 'BJP' from his Twitter profile. This has fuelled the speculation of a rift between Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia had crossed over to the BJP in March leading to the collapse of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from the traditional family seat of Guna but lost to his former aide and BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by nearly 1.25 lakh votes.

He has, however, brushed off the rumours of any internal fissures. “There is nothing wrong with the BJP…whatever the speculations on Twitter profile change, all are rubbish,” he told Times Now.

This is not the first time that Scindia’s Twitter profile has come up for discussion. He had removed Congress from his page months before leaving the party, which is why his decision to remove ‘BJP’ from his Twitter profile has gained so much attention. Currently, his Twitter profile reads, “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.” However, there has been no response from BJP on this discussion yet.