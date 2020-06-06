Jyotiraditya Scindia removes BJP from Twitter profile

Jyotiraditya Scindia removes BJP from Twitter profile; sparks speculation of rift

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 14:58 ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March this year after severing his 18-year ties with the Congress, has removed 'BJP' from his Twitter profile. This has fuelled the speculation of a rift between Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia had crossed over to the BJP in March leading to the collapse of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from the traditional family seat of Guna but lost to his former aide and BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by nearly 1.25 lakh votes.

He has, however, brushed off the rumours of any internal fissures. “There is nothing wrong with the BJP…whatever the speculations on Twitter profile change, all are rubbish,” he told Times Now.

This is not the first time that Scindia’s Twitter profile has come up for discussion. He had removed Congress from his page months before leaving the party, which is why his decision to remove ‘BJP’ from his Twitter profile has gained so much attention. Currently, his Twitter profile reads, “Public servant, cricket enthusiast.” However, there has been no response from BJP on this discussion yet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil

5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'

'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'

 