Jyotiraditya Scindia steps into his father's shoes 30 years later

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday assumed charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry, three decades after his late father Madhavrao Scindia held the portfolio, but at even more turbulent times in the Covid-hit airline sector.

Scindia, a Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha member, resolved to discharge the duties assigned to him with “earnestness” at a brief function at the ministry headquarters in Delhi, in the presence of outgoing minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Delighted to take the baton of the Ministry of Civil Aviation from Shri Hardeep S Puri. I resolve to discharge my duties with earnestness & continue the good work undertaken by him,” Scindia said on Twitter.

Former Army chief and two-term BJP Lok Sabha member Gen V K Singh (retd) also assumed office as Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

In 1991, Scindia’s father Madhavrao too faced a rocky tenure with his clashes with the employees' unions of the then Indian Airlines. Madhavrao is credited with setting the ball rolling for the entry of private airlines in the civil aviation sector.

“Jyotiraditya has adorned the same post that gave wings to my elder brother. This is an opportunity to take the dreams of Srimant Madhavrao Scindia to newer heights,” Jyotiraditya’s aunt and Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje said after he is appointed Civil Aviation Minister.

Scindia, the scion of the Gwalior royal family, will have to preside over the sale of Air India, which has been set in motion by the government.

Scindia’s detractors did not lose the opportunity to take a dig at him as he assumed the new role.

“Aaiye Maharaj, hum dono hi bikau hai (Welcome Maharaj, we both are saleable),” Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said posting a caricature of Air India mascot ‘Maharaj’, in tatters, welcoming Scindia.

Scindia’s predecessor Puri has on more than one occasion said that Air India will have to be shut down if not privatised.