KA cabinet talks to be deferred after Swaraj's death

With the demise of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, the meeting between BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is unlikely to be held on Wednesday.

The CM, who arrived at the national capital on Monday to hold talks with the central leaders on the expansion of his cabinet, was scheduled to meet Amit Shah on Wednesday.

However, the scheduled meeting is unlikely to be held on Wednesday due to the sudden death of Sushma Swaraj.

The meeting may be deferred for next week as national leaders will be in a mourning, a senior leader said.

The CM, who earlier said he would stay for two more days in the national capital, was planning to return Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. As several districts are facing severe food, he planned to review flood relief situation in the state on Thursday.

Yediyurappa is under pressure to expand his cabinet both from within the party and opposition parties as well.

