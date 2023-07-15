Kharge sets up campaign committee for Telangana polls

Kharge sets up campaign committee for Telangana Assembly polls

The party also named a 37-member executive committee.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 03:41 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Friday announced a campaign committee for Telangana with former MP Madhu Yashki Goud as its chairman, ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state. 

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said: "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Campaign Committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

He said that Goud has been made the chairman of the campaign committee with former MP Ponguletu Srinivasa Reddy as co-Chairman and Syed Azmathullah Husseini as its convenor.

Earlier on Friday, Kharge also approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Lok Sabha observers to oversee the election preparations for the ensuing Telangana Assembly polls.

The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state and has already kicked off the poll campaign in the southern state from Khammam on July 2, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive public meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Indian Politics
Telangana
Congress
India News

