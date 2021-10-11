Killings negate BJP's claim of 'integration' of Kashmir with India: CPI(M)

Faulting the Narendra Modi government for the flare-up in Jammu and Kashmir, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said the latest round of killings "negate" the ruling BJP's claim that revocation of special status have integrated Kashmir with India and warned that the heightened violence is further alienating people.

Yechury also targeted the government for the privatisation of Air India, saying it was "not a sale but a gift to the Tatas" and a "complete daylight highway robbery that is being committed by Modi government" in which common man is made to pay for the debts incurred by airline while the salt-to-software conglomerate would enjoy the assets acquired by the same money.

He was speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the two day meeting of the party's Politbureau, which started last Saturday.

Referring to the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Yechury described the situation in Kashmir as "alarming".

"The killing of innocent civilians in a spate of terrorist attacks that are continuing completely negates the claim of this government that with the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, the complete integration of Kashmir with India has happened and now there will be a total control over terrorist organisations. Instead, under the direct rule of the Centre, Kashmir has been brought to this pass of heightened violence further alienating the people of the region," he said.

He said diabolically targeting religious minorities is aimed at sharpening communal polarisation, which is what the BJP seeks.

"Clearly, the Prime Minister’s meeting with the leaders of Kashmir in June this year with promises of erasing 'Dil ki doori, Dilli se doori’ remains an empty rhetoric.

Neither 'dil ki doori' or 'Dilli se doori' has not been erased. Arbitrary detentions and excessive use of force cannot be the norm. The confidence of the people of J&K must be earned to ensure peace and tranquility," he said.

On Air India, he said the Centre is continuing with its "relentless loot" of India’s national assets.

"Actually, it is not a sale but a gift of Air India to the Tatas. The Centre will get a cash transfer of meagre Rs 2,700 crore for the entire carrier with all its core assets. Of the debt of over Rs 60,000 crore, the Tatas will take care of Rs 15,300 crore while the government will retain more than Rs 46,000 crore. This Rs 46,000 crore that has to be paid back from people's money, from the central revenue, that is the burden on people," he said.

"You are gifting the airline to the Tatas, and making the people pay the debt that was incurred by Air India. The debt that has been incurred by Air India was incurred in order to purchase new assets, including a brand new fleet of aircraft. All these aircraft and assets will go to the Tatas but the debt, because of which these assets were created, will have to be paid by the Indian people. This is the outright loot of the national assets that is going on," he said.

