Kovind approves President's rule in Maharashtra

President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday after Governor B S Koshiyari sent a report saying that it was not possible for forming a stable government.

The Assembly has been put under suspended animation.

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation under Article 356 after the Centre recommended imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra and put the Assembly in suspended animation.

The decision to recommend President's Rule was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just before he left for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Summit.

Sources said the Cabinet considered a report submitted by Governor B S Koshiyari in which he provided details of the political situation in the state.

A press statement from Maharashtra Raj Bhavan said Koshiyari submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution. "The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari having been satisfied that as the government of the state of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution," it said in a tweet posted at 3:16 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Raj Bhavan has said the Governor did not recommend President's Rule in the state.

According to Article 356, If the President, on receipt of report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution, the President can impose President's Rule in the state.

Interestingly, the Governor's report and the Centre's recommendation to President Ram Nath Kovind came even as Koshiyari on Monday evening gave time to NCP whether it was willing to form the government.

BJP, the single-largest party in the Assembly, had earlier informed the Governor that it was not in a position to form the government. Its erstwhile ally Shiv Sena on Monday sought more time to consult its possible allies for forming the government but Koshiyari did not heed to the request and asked NCP to inform whether it was willing to form the government.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections together and had won majority in a House of 288.

While BJP won 105 seats, Sena grabbed 56 seats but the government could not be formed as the latter insisted on sharing the post of Chief Minister. BJP insisted there was no such agreement earlier and alongside, Sena opened talks with NCP and Congress.

However, NCP and Congress did not provide the required letters of support to Sena when it went to the Governor on Monday evening. There were strong reservations within Congress over supporting a Sena-led government with a section strongly opposing the move. NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 seats respectively.