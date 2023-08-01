'K'taka govt has admitted that it has no funds for B'luru development': PM slams Congress regimes in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan over the “lack of development” in these states.
"The Karnataka government has admitted that it has no funds for the development of Bengaluru. Similar is the case in Rajasthan where the state is under a huge debt and development projects are stalled,” Modi said.
The PM was speaking after flagging off two new Pune Metro trains and inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of Rs 15,000 crore development projects in Pune.
“Bengaluru is a global investors’ centre and IT hub, but the ill-effects of the state government’s announcement are seen there in such a short time. If any party, for its selfish interests, empties the state coffers, then people bear the brunt,” Modi said. “We are seeing the same situation in Rajasthan. Development works are at a standstill there,” he said.
