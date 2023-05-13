'Leave toilet and join Pilot': Cong MLA to Gehlot

'Leave toilet and join Pilot': Rajasthan Cong MLA writes to Gehlot

He explained that he used the word 'toilet' in the letter to refer to the alleged dirt of corruption in the state.

PTI
PTI, Kota ,
  • May 13 2023, 23:08 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:08 ist
Gehlot file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Referring to the dirt of corruption, a Congress MLA in Rajasthan urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday to "leave toilet and join Pilot" in his campaign in the interest of the party.

In a letter to Gehlot, Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur also asked him to "stop giving protection to the corrupt 'Bhaya'," referring to Rajasthan Mining and Gopalan Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

Kundanpur wrote about an effigy of Ravan kept in his Kota office in the letter, saying he and other party workers have often used it during protests against the "wrong doings" of the previous BJP rule.

He said a message written on the effigy is worth thinking about, and quoted it in the letter:

Also rad: Gehlot’s googly creates turmoil in poll-bound Rajasthan

"Committing mistakes knowingly is wrong. Covering the mistake is worse.

"The silence of higher officials despite knowledge of wrong is collusion. If the head of the department is silent, it is corruption with collusion. Arrogance of the post causes suffering to the public."

Referring to Gehlot, who holds the home ministry portfolio, Kundanpur said the home minister of the state should think about these points.

"Please stop giving protection to the corrupt 'Bhaya'," Kundanpur said.

The one-time minister and four-term MLA concluded the letter, saying, "In the interest of the party, please leave toilet and join Pilot."

Later speaking to PTI, he explained that he used the word "toilet" in the letter to refer to the alleged dirt of corruption in the state. He said the probe into charges of corruption against Bhaya continues to remain pending but investigative officers get retired.

Gehlot is totally abusing his position for his political gains and not in the larger interest of the party, Singh alleged, adding he wrote the letter to draw the chief minister's attention towards Sachin Pilot, who is on a foot march from Ajmer to Jaipur against corruption and paper leaks of government recruitment exams.

"What Pilot is doing is fair and whoever speaks against corruption, he is with him," Kundanpur said.

Chief Minister Gehlot talked of zero-tolerance for corruption in his first budget speech but he is going against his own words, he alleged.

