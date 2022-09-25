India Political Updates: Punjab Governor gives nod for state Assembly session on Tuesday

Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
'Even Rakhi Sawant will contest': Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting Mathura elections
BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday snapped back at the reporters over 'film stars' contesting elections when asked about Kangana Ranaut's rumoured political debut from Mathura, which is also the constituency that Malini represents.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit summons the State Assembly for its third session at 11am on September 27th in Chandigarh
Kejriwal, Mann to meet sanitation, contractual workers & youth in Gujarat today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet sanitation workers as well as contractual and outsourced employees of the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Netas of BJP, Cong to criss-cross state as they cross swords for 2023
Poll-bound Karnataka will see arch-rivals BJP and Congress hit the streets over the next month to mobilise ground forces and prepare for the Assembly battle that is less than seven months away.
Those who politicize UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril: EAM
Rajasthan Congress meeting on September 25 amid leadership change buzz
Amid Rahul Gandhi making it clear that he expects 'one person, one post' norm' will be maintained, Congress has called a meeting of its Legislature Party in Rajasthan on Sunday evening, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to file nominations for party president post.
Rahul slams Centre over price rise, unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth and women but for the five-six richest Indians.
"PM often asks- '70 saal mein kya kiya?' We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It's a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want," he said.
Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the government's policies have worsened the economic situation of the country. (PTI)
Punjab Governor gives nod for state Assembly session on Tuesday
Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening and will likely discuss matters pertaining to the Opposition ahead of the 2024 polls.
