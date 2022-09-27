Rajasthan News Live: Rebel MLAs stare at disciplinary action as Congress president post seems to slip out of Gehlot's hand

The rebellion of Ashok Gehlot supporters has queered the pitch for Congress presidential election with the Rajasthan Chief Minister appeared to have earned the displeasure of the High Command, as the party on Monday dangled the disciplinary sword after MLAs refused to attend Legislature Party meeting by holding a “parallel” deliberations and insisting on three “demands with strings” to be put on a resolution. Stay tuned for live updates
Congress sources said 82 MLAs loyal to Gehlot are likely to hold another meeting to decide their next course of action. They say they want someone who stood with the Congress government during the political crisis in Rajasthan in 2020 to be the next CM.
After Gehlot snub, a change in Congress's top picks?
Congress sources on Tuesday said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress' president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K C Venugopal.
However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party president and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.
They are expected to recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move, including minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot running for Cong chief's post
The open rebellion by MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put a question mark on whether he would still run for the Congress president's post or someone else will replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.
'Maken canvassing for Pilot': Gehlot camp alleges ploy
Rajasthan minister and key Gehlot-loyalist Shanti Dhariwal on Monday launched a frontal attack on Congress' state in-charge Ajay Maken, alleging that he was talking to party MLAs in a partisan manner and canvassing for Sachin Pilot.
Ashok Gehlot is out of the Congress president race after Rajasthan MLAs' rebellion, reports NDTV quoting sources.
Rajasthan crisis: 'Unhappy' Sonia seeks written report
BJP on wait and watch mode amid Congress crisis in state
Amid the crisis in the Congress camp in Rajasthan, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted the wait and watch policy while underlining the doors of the party are open for former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
Both the state's BJP unit president and Deputy Leader of Opposition submitted that the Speaker should have accepted the resignations being given by the party MLAs. - IANS.
If not Sachin Pilot, here are main contenders for Rajasthan CM's post
The political impasse in Rajasthan over possible leadership change continued on Monday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress top leaders.
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: A history of power tussles in Rajasthan
Rajasthan is once again on the brink of a leadership crisis. The tussle between the topmost Congress leaders in the state has snowballed and is now threatening to burst at the seams.
Will Rajasthan go the Punjab way?
Whichever way the crisis in Rajasthan Congress, arising from the revolt of MLAs owing allegiance to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is resolved, it will further weaken the party and diminish the credibility and authority of its leadership.
