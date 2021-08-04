Lok Sabha adjourned thrice amid Opposition uproar; to commence at 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Wednesday after vociferous protests by opposition over Pegasus snooping and other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made obituary references for eight former members of Lok Sabha who died recently.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the Speaker along with members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.

Continuing with their protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Birla asked the protesting members to ensure decorum of the House. Little over ten minutes after the Question Hour began, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am amid the din.

When the House reassembled at 11:30 am, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked protesting members not to storm into the well showing placards and shouting slogans.

"Don't do anything for which the chair is compelled to take action.... If the Chair is standing, you should sit down... Please go back to your seat... it is not acceptable," Agrawal said.

As protesting opposition members continued to be in the Well, Agrawal adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House again met at noon, the opposition members continued their protests by trooping into the well and sloganeering.

Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed papers related to various ministries to be laid in the table of the House amidst the protests.

As protests continued, the chair adjourned the House till 2 pm after 10 minutes of business.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19.