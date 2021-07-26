Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid disruptions by Oppn members

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a third time on Monday after Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans and showing placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issue.

With Opposition members shouting slogans against the government, Rama Devi, who was chairing the proceedings, asked them to return to their seats and allow the House to function. However, with protesting MPs not relenting, she adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Before that the House met at 2 pm and ran for a few minutes as papers were laid on the table and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2:45 pm after protesting MPs refused to go back to their seats.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to personnel of the armed forces for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

On the 22nd anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', mounted to flush out Pakistani troops from the heights of Kargil, Speaker Birla also expressed his gratitude to the family members of the heroes of the war.

Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice.

He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon thereafter, opposition members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

While the Pegasus snooping row remained the dominant issue with the Opposition members, they also raised slogans and displayed placards in support of agitating farmers.

Some opposition members demanded the presence of the prime minister in the House and raised slogans such as "Modi sarkar jawab do" (Modi government please answer) on the Pegasus issue.

"The government wants to give a reply. If you want a reply, please go back to your seats ... people choose you to raise their issues. You are raising slogans ... this hurts the dignity of the House," Speaker Birla said.

He had then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

