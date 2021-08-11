Lok Sabha adjourns sine die, Monsoon Session ends

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 12:19 ist
Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session.  

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass a raft of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently. 

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while. 

Monsoon Session
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi
India News

