Lok Sabha adjourns twice amid Opposition ruckus

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members.

The ruckus happened during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

After speaking for sometime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her deputy Anurag Singh Thakur will talk about PM-CARES Fund.

Opposition members raised concerns about the fund and while speaking, Thakur alleged that the Congress had misused the PM Relief Fund.

His remarks triggered protests from Congress members. Later, Congress members walked out of the House.

Speaker Om Birla warned members against standing up and speaking, saying that then they would be suspended from the House.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee protested against certain remarks by BJP member Locket Chaterjee.

As the ruckus continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 4.20 pm. After the House reassembled, there was uproar again and the Speaker adjourned it till 5 pm.