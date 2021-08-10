Lok Sabha passes amendment Bills on homoeopathy, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Lok Sabha passes amendment Bill on homoeopathy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 23:07 ist
A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Credit: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid din over the opposition demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row.

The two Bills were taken up by the Chair soon after the House passed a constitutional amendment Bill that seeks to restore states' power to make their own OBC lists.

While there was order in the Lok Sabha when the constitutional amendment Bill was passed, opposition members stormed the Well of the House as soon as the other two Bills were taken up for consideration and passage.

Both the Bills were passed amid Opposition uproar following which the House was adjourned for the day.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available the Indian system of medicine professionals across the country. 

