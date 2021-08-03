Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn ruckus continues

Members from opposition parties continued their sloganeering

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2021, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 12:49 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings as opposition members display placards to protest over farmers' issues, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon and then till 2 pm on Tuesday after continued opposition protest over Pegasus and farm law issues.

As the Question Hour relating to agriculture and farmers' welfare was in progress, Speaker Om Birla asked protesting members to raise farmer related queries in the House.

"I wanted you to question the Minister with regard to farmer welfare, but you are engaging in sloganeering which is not acceptable... You don't want to discuss farm issues...," Birla said.

Track today's Parliament proceedings here

However, members from opposition parties continued their sloganeering, following which Birla adjourned the House for about 20 minutes till 12 noon and then later till 2 pm as the ruckus continued,

The House proceedings have been marred since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 19 as opposition members protest demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping issue and farm laws.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Om Birla

Related videos

What's Brewing

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Want to get started in Python? Learn these four things

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

A Wall Street dressing down: Always be casual

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

New theory: Earth's longer days started oxygen growth

 