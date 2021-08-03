Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as Oppn ruckus continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon and then till 2 pm on Tuesday after continued opposition protest over Pegasus and farm law issues.

As the Question Hour relating to agriculture and farmers' welfare was in progress, Speaker Om Birla asked protesting members to raise farmer related queries in the House.

"I wanted you to question the Minister with regard to farmer welfare, but you are engaging in sloganeering which is not acceptable... You don't want to discuss farm issues...," Birla said.

Track today's Parliament proceedings here

However, members from opposition parties continued their sloganeering, following which Birla adjourned the House for about 20 minutes till 12 noon and then later till 2 pm as the ruckus continued,

The House proceedings have been marred since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 19 as opposition members protest demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping issue and farm laws.