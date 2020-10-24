Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress candidates

MP bypolls: Pilot to campaign for Congress candidates

  Oct 24 2020
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be campaigning for the party candidates in the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

Pilot will campaign for the Congress candidates in Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri, according to a statement issued by the party here on Saturday. 

He will hold a two-day poll campaign in Narwar-Shivpuri, Shaitanbada, Jora, Sumavali, Noorabad, Manbasai, Gormi and Gohad on October 27 and 28. Pilot is scheduled to address a press conference in Gwalior on October 28.

Voting will be held on November 3 for the bypolls on 28 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. 

