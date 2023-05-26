Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon, says Fadnavis

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members

PTI
PTI, Ahmednagar,
  • May 26 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 21:03 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: IANS Photo

The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place soon, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He was replying to media queries on cabinet expansion of the state government, which took charge on June 30 with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis being sworn in.

On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

"Cabinet expansion till take place soon," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also dubbed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shive Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, both bitter critics of the Shinde government, as "bol ghevda", a Marathi term to describe chatterboxes prating endlessly.

