Maharashtra News Live: Eknath Shinde-led govt to face floor test today
updated: Jul 04 2022, 08:11 ist
Track the latest news and updates about the Maharashtra Political Crisis, only with DH.
07:06
Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months.He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party here in the evening.
Maha speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader ahead of trust vote, reinstates Shinde
Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test today