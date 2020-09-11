Maharashtra govt is fighting with Kangana Ranaut, not coronavirus: Devendra Fadnavis

Lashing out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation, Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis wondered whether the government was fighting coronavirus or Kangana Ranaut.

“It appears that the government is fighting Kangana (Ranaut) and not corona,” Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, said expressing concern over the Covid-19 situation in the state.

"If they even put 50 percent of their ability in fighting corona we will be able to control Covid-19," he added.

Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena blew the issue out of proportion. “Why was the whole issue given such importance. Kangana was not a national issue. You made it big. You (Shiv Sena) wentand razed her office. Kangana's issue was blown out of proportion by you. She is not a political leader. You don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolish her place," Fadnavis said.

Supporting Kangana, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said: “Whether joining hands with ‘Hindu Hridaysamrat’ late BalasahebThackeray's sworn in enemies Congress and NCP or attacking a woman..this new Sena has done everything that chisels a blot on Balasaheb's glorious legacy.”

Kangana to work from ruins

A determined Kangana said that she would continue to work from the office that has been ravaged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after Covid-19 hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world,” she declared.

Athawale meets Governor

RPI (A) president and union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale called on Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issue. The meeting assumes significance as a day earlier Athawale had visited the Pali Hill bungalow and met Kangana. "I met the government as requested for justice to Kangana. She should also be given compensation," he said.