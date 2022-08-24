Maharashtra: MVA holds parleys, puts up a united face

Two months after being ousted from power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders met in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai during which they decided to fight it out from the Opposition benches and prepare for the polls ahead including the local bodies elections in Maharashtra.

However, so far, no clarity has emerged whether the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena would contest the elections together or not.

In fact, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Maharashtra chief minister, presided over the meeting -- an indication that he still holds the position of leadership in the MVA.

Thackeray, in the days to come, is also expected to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Post the 'Ganeshutsav', the leaders of all the parties are expected to tour Maharashtra separately .

The first challenge that the MVA faces is the bye-election in Andheri East seat in Mumbai -- which has been necessitated because of the death of Shiv Sena legislator, Ramesh Latke, in May.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates soon.

While the MVA partners have decided to give the seat to Shiv Sena, the Thackeray-led party faces a challenge in the likelihood of the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde putting up a candidate.

Among those who were present at the meeting include Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar of NCP and his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena.

From the NCP side, state NCP president Jayant Patil was present while Congress was represented by state president Nana Patole, former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

“The MVA government has successfully tackled a crisis like Covid-19. The current crisis is nothing compared to the Coronavirus crisis. We will fight this crisis, also as an MVA. We have to struggle and I believe in the judiciary,’’ Thackeray reportedly told the meeting, adding that he will not buckle under pressure from the BJP.

“There is no rift amongst the constituents of the MVA. We are united. The next course of action would be informed once it is decided,” Thackeray told mediapersons.

During the meeting, top leaders felt that the unity and banner of MVA must remain and that it would go a long way politically in tackling the BJP.