Mahua Moitra appointed TMC’s Goa unit in-charge

Kolkata,
  • Nov 13 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 19:34 ist
TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI File Photo

The TMC, which is looking to expand its footprints nationally, on Saturday appointed firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the state in-charge of the party's Goa unit, months ahead of the assembly polls there.

In a statement, the party said, "Our honourable chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Mahua Moitra, (MP, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha) as the state in-charge of AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."

Earlier in the day, the party nominated former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Faleiro, who left the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee camp in September, currently holds the post of TMC vice-president. Banerjee, the TMC supremo, had visited Goa last month and interacted with party workers and leaders there.

