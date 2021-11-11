Maintain continued connectivity with people: President Ram Nath Kovind to Governors

Amid frequent face-offs between governors and opposition-ruled states, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked Governors and Lt Governors to be a ‘friend, philosopher and guide’ to the people of the state.

Addressing the 51st conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors, held after a gap of two years, Kovind asked governors to maintain “continued connectivity” with the people and tour rural parts of the state.

The meeting was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

“While discussing the responsibility of the governors, our expert constitution makers had expressed their opinion that the governors will be ‘friend, philosopher and guide’ to the general public and the government,” Kovind said.

He said this role of the governors is very important in raising awareness among the public and in ensuring participation from people in achieving national goals.

“I want all of you governors to remember that you all are committed for the welfare and service of the people of your states,” he said in his address in Hindi.

To fulfill this commitment, it is necessary for you to give as much time as possible to your state and make lively connections with the people, the president said.

Naidu has urged the Governors and Lt Governors of States and Union Territories to be proactive in overseeing the implementation of central programmes and mobilising the people to enthusiastically participate in the nation building initiatives.

Naidu also urged them to ‘monitor and guide the wide range of initiatives launched by the Central Government inspired by the philosophy of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Prayas' for the progress of the nation with effective public participation.

Kovind also praised the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Modi and underlined the role of the Governors.

It is a matter of satisfaction for the participants of this conference that the governors made an active contribution in braving the Covid pandemic, he said.

