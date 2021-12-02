BJP leader seeks FIR against Mamata — here's why

Mamata Banerjee insulted national anthem, alleges Mumbai BJP leader; seeks FIR against her

Banerjee was on a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday during which she met leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 02 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 15:15 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

A Mumbai BJP unit functionary has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed disrespect to the national anthem during her visit to the city, and demanded that an FIR be registered against her.

Banerjee was on a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday during which she met leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state.

Mumbai BJP unit secretary Vivekanand Gupta in a letter to city Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale alleged, “The act of Mamata Banerjee abruptly stopping the national anthem amounts to showing utter disrespect to it. She committed an offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act-1971."

He did not specify the event pertaining to the alleged incident. Gupta demanded that an FIR should be filed against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

He claimed that Banerjee violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the national anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
BJP
Mumbai
TMC
India News
Mamata Banerjee
National anthem
FIR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 