Aries

March 21 - April 20

The fourth week of January brings calm clarity and renewed purpose. Work matters settle into a more predictable rhythm, making space for creativity and planning. A delayed response or approval may arrive. Financial decisions become smarter and more measured. Relationships deepen through sincerity and humour. Health remains strong; a touch of physical movement lifts energy. Family warmth grows, and the weekend brings quiet happiness and a sense of meaningful direction.