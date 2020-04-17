Those who have no work criticise govt: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee slams Jagdeep Dhankhar, says those who have no work criticise govt

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 17 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:06 ist
PTI/File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's suggestion of seeking the help of central paramilitary forces to enforce a complete lockdown, and said some people have no other work apart from indulging in politics during a crisis and lecturing the state government.

Praising the state police and administration for doing a great job, the chief minister said she does not consider those who indulge in politics and criticism at a time of crisis as "true humans".

Although Banerjee did not name either Dhankhar or any BJP leader, her comments came in the backdrop of the governors tweet earlier this week suggesting that the state government should seek central paramilitary forces to ensure that the lockdown succeeds.

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
paramilitary
