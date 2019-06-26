Mamata urges CPM, Cong to join hands with TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged her arch-rival CPM and Congress to join forces with her to stop BJP’s rise in the state.

Addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister accused the saffron party of trying to impose an alien culture on Bengal and argued that even though TMC, CPM and Congress do not have to align politically but they should come together against BJP on significant issues at the national level.

Referring to the recent political violence in Bhatapara under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency which was won by the BJP, Banerjee said that the people of Bengal are now realising what happens when they vote for the party.

“People of Bengal are now realising what happens when you vote for BJP as they witness what is happening in Bhatapara I think we (Congress, CPIM, TMC) come together against BJP. I am not saying that we have to come together politically but we should come together on significant issues at the national level,” said Banerjee.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Chief Minister accused it of running a parallel administration in Bengal. She also said that her party never wanted post-poll violence but the state administration and police were under the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Ten people died in Bengal in this (post-poll) violence. The investigation is on as to how two BJP workers were killed in Amdanga (in North 24 Paraganas),” said Banerjee.

She also said that the last Lok Sabha elections was not real, adding that she does not believe that Congress did not win a single seat in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“ I also don’t believe that the votes of CPM shifted to BJP,” said Banerjee.

She also defended her recent instruction to TMC workers with regard to returning cut money (bribe to access government schemes) arguing that she has not done anything wrong by trying to discipline her party workers.

“ I said it at an internal meeting of party workers. What is wrong if try to discipline my party workers? What is wrong if I ask my party workers to ensure that there is no misuse of government schemes?” said Banerjee.

However, both CPM and Congress scoffed at Banerjee’s suggestion of coming together with TMC to stop BJP. While CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty held Banerjee responsible for the BJP’s rise in Bengal, state Congress president Somen Mitra spoke in the same vein.