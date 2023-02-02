Mayawati, Badals meet in Delhi, discuss Lok Sabha polls

Mayawati, Badals meet in Delhi, discuss Lok Sabha polls

According to the statement, Mayawati said she has 'full confidence' that the SAD will be able to transfer its votes to the BSP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 21:57 ist

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday met Shiromani Akali Dal president Parkash Singh Badal and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with them.

A statement from the BSP said the leaders met at Mayawati's residence in New Delhi, and discussed strengthening ties and strategies for the 2024 general elections. Both sides agreed that the two parties shall maintain their unity for the polls.

According to the statement, Mayawati said she has "full confidence" that the SAD will be able to transfer its votes to the BSP.

The SAD and the BSP had forged an alliance in the recent Punjab Assembly polls. While SAD contested on 97 seats, BSP candidates fought on 20 seats. The SAD won three seats while BSP bagged just one seat in the polls that were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
Punjab
India News

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

 