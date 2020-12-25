Mayawati demands UP govt to withdraw cases against Oppn

Mayawati demands UP government to withdraw cases against Opposition leaders

Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 25 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 15:48 ist
Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded that cases lodged against Opposition leaders in the state should be withdrawn as is being done with cases on BJP leaders.

"In addition to withdrawal of cases filed in the spirit of 'political malice' against BJP leaders in UP, similar cases lodged against all opposition leaders should also be withdrawn," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is the demand of the BSP," she added.

Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws.

