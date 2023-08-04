Middle-path elusive in Rajya Sabha as govt says Manipur debate only on August 11

The exercise to find a 'middle-path' to end Rajya Sabha logjam in Manipur debate crumbled in 24 hours with the government suggesting that the discussion can take place only on the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session and the Opposition unwilling to wait that long.

The first signal of the breakdown came during the meeting of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A parties chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge where leaders rejected the government proposal, which they saw as "non-serious" and an attempt to derail the debate.

This was followed by the ruling BJP led by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanding that a 'short-duration discussion' on crime against women in Congress-ruled states be taken up at the earliest, signalling the complete breakdown of the exercise initiated by the Opposition on Thursday. It led to vociferous protests from both sides, leading to the adjournment of the House without any substantial business.

Also Read | Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

Government sources said they were ready to accept the Opposition proposal under Rule 167 where a motion is moved and discuss Manipur ethnic violence in Rajya Sabha. It suggested that the debate be held on August 11 because the government intends to pass the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7).

Sources also pointed out that Home Minister Amit Shah, who will respond to the debate, will have to be present in Lok Sabha between Tuesday and Thursday, which leaves only Friday, the last day of the session, for the debate.

Opposition leaders said this was "not acceptable" to them and they feared that the government was planning to sabotage the debate by creating a ruckus on the last day and adjourning the House. "What is the guarantee that the BJP will play fair? Rule 267, which we demand, is an emergency rule. A debate a week later does not show an emergency," a senior leader said.

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip and General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the I.N.D.I.A parties had offered a middle-path solution to the Modi government, saying let us have a "mutually-negotiated" Motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it.

''The Modi government appeared to agree but indicated that the earliest that the discussion could take place was only on Friday, August 11. This shows the government is not serious. The discussion should ideally have taken place today for which I.N.D.I.A parties were ready or very soon -- on Monday or Tuesday. We are very serious about the middle path, finding a solution, but clearly, the Modi government is not. So much for our sincere efforts," he tweeted.

Yesterday INDIA parties offered a middle path solution to the Modi government to enable the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. We said let us have a mutually negotiated Motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it. Modi government appeared to agree but… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2023

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien said tagging Ramesh's post, "Caught Out! Team I.N.D.I.A made this offer on the floor of Parliament. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are still absconding from any discussion on Manipur."

CAUGHT OUT! Team INDIA made this offer on the floor of #Parliament But PM @narendramodi and BJP still absconding from any discussion on #Manipur https://t.co/tH5AiJCgrs https://t.co/8SWWmBkfEM — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 4, 2023

The Opposition on Thursday had tweaked its strategy a day after a delegation met President Droupadi Murmu. It informed the government that it was willing to forgo its demand on a discussion under Rule 267 when business is suspended and ready for a debate under Rule 167.