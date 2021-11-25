Modi era has demolished legacy of cut, commission, corruption: Union minister Naqvi

The "Modi era" has demolished the legacy of “cut, commission and corruption” rampant during the Congress-led regimes at the Centre, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime has created confidence among the common people and fear among the corrupt and mafia, the minister told PTI.

The Modi era is a period of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity) where inclusive development, security and prosperity of the country are top priorities, Naqvi said.

The BJP-led government has ended the “caucus of corruption” from the power corridors of Delhi, he said.

Some political parties considered secularism as their political proprietorship, but for the BJP secularism is a Constitutional and moral commitment, he said.

The “pseudo secular syndicate” misused secularism as a vote capturing tool, he said, without naming the Congress.

These "political merchants" during the last 75 years sought to hijack the votes of minorities by creating an atmosphere of fear, raising the bogey of intolerance, spinning a web of religion and spreading rumours, Naqvi said.

Those who question Hindutva are ignorant about Hindutva and India, he said. Hindutva is the guarantee of secularism and inclusivity, he added.

Attacking Congress, Naqvi said the (Gandhi) family has paralysed the grand old party, which is suffering from a frustrated feudal authority.

On the demand to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the minister said, “Those making this demand know it very well that CAA isn't about taking away citizenship but providing citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs and other oppressed minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: