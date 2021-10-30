Modi-led government changing fate of farmers: Poonia

Modi-led government changing fate of farmers: Satish Poonia

He said that the Modi government is dedicated to the goal of doubling the income of farmers by increasing the support price of crops from time to time

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 30 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:06 ist

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Center is "changing the fate” of farmers with its commitment towards their welfare.

He was addressing the state level workshop of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) at the BJP state headquarters here.

"It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards the welfare of farmers that today both the fate and the scenario of farmers of the country and Rajasthan is changing," he said.

He said that the Modi government is dedicated to the goal of doubling the income of farmers by increasing the support price of crops from time to time.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress government in the state of not fulfilling its promises.

The programme was also addressed by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Kisan Morcha state president Hariram Rinwa, former state agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Satish Poonia
India Politics
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

 