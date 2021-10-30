Modi-led government changing fate of farmers: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Center is "changing the fate” of farmers with its commitment towards their welfare.

He was addressing the state level workshop of Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) at the BJP state headquarters here.

"It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards the welfare of farmers that today both the fate and the scenario of farmers of the country and Rajasthan is changing," he said.

He said that the Modi government is dedicated to the goal of doubling the income of farmers by increasing the support price of crops from time to time.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress government in the state of not fulfilling its promises.

The programme was also addressed by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Kisan Morcha state president Hariram Rinwa, former state agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: