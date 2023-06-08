'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech at IP university campus launch

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP workers created a 'ruckus' during the programme.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 15:17 ist
Arvind Kejriwal file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address at the inauguration of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's East Delhi campus on Thursday was interrupted by chants of "Modi, Modi", with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event.

In a swipe at those who interrupted him, the chief minister said if the education system could improve through "such slogan" shouting, it would have in the last 70 years.

During his address, Kejriwal was speaking about the Delhi government's school education model when a section of the audience started chanting "Modi, Modi" slogans.

Also watch | 'They want to attack Delhi’s education revolution': CM Kejriwal breaks down, slams Sisodia’s arrest

"Please let me speak for five minutes. I urge people from this party and the other party to let me speak," he said.

 

"I know you might not like my ideas and thoughts. You can make comments but this is not right. Everyone has the right to speak in this democracy," he said on being interrupted again.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that BJP workers created a "ruckus" during the programme but Kejriwal "silenced them through his brilliant reply".

While the inauguration event was underway, there was sloganeering outside the campus as well between AAP and BJP workers.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's east Delhi campus has become the latest flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus.

Both the parties have accused one another of trying to take undue credit for the new campus.

