Modi turns attention to West Bengal with veiled warning to TMC

After leading NDA to victory in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday turned his attention to West Bengal with a veiled warning to the Trinamool Congress over brutal murders of BJP workers in the state.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi thanked the people for handing over a big victory to the party and taking the organisation to every nook and corner of the country.

Modi also endorsed Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA alliance in Bihar.

Also read: Why Bihar is a win both for PM Narendra Modi and Lalu Prasad Yadav

“All BJP and NDA workers led by Nitish ji, along with every person in Bihar, will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the commitment made to the people,” the Prime Minister said.

He said BJP is the only party which truly has a national connect with the people of India.

“From just two MPs and two rooms, today BJP is there in every corner of India,” he told a rapturous gathering which raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'.

He said the BJP has emerged as the only party to which every section of the society has associated its future with.

Also read: With poorest strike rate, Congress is now more of a liability for Tejashwi

Modi said the election results were also an endorsement of the Centre's policies in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turning his attention to West Bengal, Modi alleged that the parties that cannot fight the BJP democratically are involved in killing BJP workers. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal next year.

“I don't think I need to warn them, because in a democracy, the people will decide. Elections come and go but this dance of death cannot continue in democracy. Nobody can win elections like this, do read the writing on the wall,” Modi said.

Modi credited the electoral victories to BJP's team of 'silent voters' – women across the country – who have "experienced dignity and security under the BJP rule".

He also slammed the “web of family parties” spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as a “threat to democracy”.

“Merit should be the basis of progress, not entitlement and family run parties... Unfortunately, a national party that ruled over the country for several years, has become trapped under the spell of one family," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Congress.