Modi way ahead of Rahul Gandhi as preferred PM choice in poll-bound states

Majority in poll-bound states want Modi to be PM again

As per survey, 43.1% of the respondents feel that Modi is the best choice to lead the country, followed by Rahul at 9.1%, Arvind Kejriwal at 5.2%

  Oct 09 2021
Narendra Modi remains the most-preferred Prime Ministerial candidate in the four poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while in Punjab, another state that will go to the polls next year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal holds the edge, as per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.

As per the survey, 43.1 per cent of the respondents feel that Modi is the best choice to lead the country, followed by Rahul Gandhi at 9.1 per cent, Arvind Kejriwal at 5.2 per cent, Manmohan Singh at 3.5 per cent and Yogi Adityanath at 3.2 per cent.

In a state-wise breakup, the prime minister got more than 42 per cent support in all the poll-bound states except Punjab, where only 13.8 per cent of respondents backed him. In Goa, Modi got 46.1 per cent support, 45.1 per cent in Manipur, 43.1 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, and 47.3 per cent in Uttrakhand.

Rahul Gandhi got only 16.5 per cent backing in Goa, 18.3 per cent in Manipur, 2.1 per cent in Punjab, 5.8 per cent in UP and 4.7 per cent in Uttrakhand.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ahead of Rahul Gandhi in Goa, Uttrakhand and Punjab, where he is also ahead of Modi. In Goa, Kejriwal got 15.7 per cent support, 26.5 per cent in Punjab, and 13.6 per cent in Uttrakhand.

The survey was conducted in 690 Assembly seats in five poll-bound with a sample size of 98,121.

