Muslim Youth League rallies for Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Muslim Youth League organises torchlight rally in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

The protesters accused the BJP government of "butchering democracy" in India

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode (Ker),
  • Mar 27 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 12:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Expressing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP, hundreds of workers of the Muslim Youth League organised a torchlight rally here.

Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and youth league leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal participated in the rally held at 10 pm on Sunday, condemning the BJP-ruled Centre's "revengeful action" against Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad seat in Lok Sabha.

Muslim Youth League is the youth outfit of Indian Union Muslim League, a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

Talking to PTI, Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal said thousands of workers of the Youth League participated in the protest march, raising slogans against the BJP-ruled Centre.

The protesters accused the BJP government of "butchering democracy" in India.

Thangal alleged that the BJP government was scared of Gandhi who fearlessly exposed its wrongdoings.

He said the protesters have called for a united fight for a democratic India.

Kerala has been witnessing protests by Congress workers since Rahul Gandhi, who represented the constituency, was disqualified as an MP following his conviction over the 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.

India News
Indian Politics
Kerala
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha

