MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Cong's Prithviraj Chavan

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 29 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 11:00 ist

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.

Governor Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on Thursday. Talking to PTI, Chavan said the apex court has maintained the status quo over the case till July 11.

He was referring to the Supreme Court's move on Monday of keeping in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11.

"The MVA will have to move the apex court against the governor's letter for a floor test. The deputy speaker (of the Assembly) will have to recognise the split in the Shiv Sena legislature party. The rebel MLAs have to give a letter that they have the support of the two-thirds of the legislature party and that they have merged with another party," he said.

Chavan said if the rebels vote against the confidence motion moved by the MVA government, then they stand to be disqualified. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday convened a meeting of the MVA leaders to discuss the situation arising from the governor's letter.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for a floor test against the beleaguered Sena-NCP-Congress government. 

Prithviraj Chavan
Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Indian Politics
Congress
Shiv Sena

