My resignation may have been wrong, but did it on moral grounds, says Uddhav Thackeray after SC ruling

Stepping up his attack against the current Maharashtra goverment after the Supreme Court verdict on the political crisis in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Eknath Shinde should resign as chief minister like he did.

"They [now Shinde faction MLAs] betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds," said Thackeray.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict, said that then Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's decision to call for a floor test was wrong, but said that it could not restore the Uddhav-led government as Thackeray had resigned before the trust vote.

In the aftermath of the verdict, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has lost the moral authority and must immediately quit.

Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut also welcomed the SC verdict calling it a trendsetter not only for Maharashtra, but for the entire country.

"The SC has said that this is a totally illegal and unconstitutional government and all the decisions of the [then] Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were wrong," said Raut.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the SC decision. "I express my complete satisfaction over the Supreme Court's decision. Those who were speculating that this government will collapse today have been silenced," Fadnavis said.