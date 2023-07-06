Nadda calls in senior ministers, leaders amid Cabinet rejig speculations

A day after a series of meetings with senior ministers of the Modi government on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda called in some other senior office bearers and ministers for consultations on Wednesday amid speculations over the change of guard in other states ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, both leaders from poll-going Madhya Pradesh, met Nadda at the party headquarters. On Tuesday, Nadda met ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju, SP Singh Baghel and Bhupender Yadav. Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Nadda at his residence. In addition to that union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah dubs BJP 'most indisciplined party'

The party headquarters saw heightened activity on Wednesday for a second day with newly-appointed Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar also meeting Nadda.

There is speculation that the Centre and some more states will see a reshuffle in the coming days. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are two states where a rejig is expected.

On Tuesday, the BJP announced changes in four state units, naming union minister G Kishan Reddy, D Purandeshwari, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as president of the party’s Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand units respectively.

The meetings come after PM Modi addressed a gathering of the council of ministers on Monday, discussing ways of finishing developmental projects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has also scheduled zone-wise meetings in the next three days. Leaders of North Indian and Western states, which are part of the North cluster, will meet on July 7 at Delhi. Eastern and Northeastern states will meet on July 6 in Guwahati, and meetings for South Indian states will take place on July 8.