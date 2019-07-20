NCP MP stands up for LGBTQ community in LS

Twitteratis lauded MP Supriya Sule for asking the Centre to involve the LGBT group in the National Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Nationalist Congress Party member, Supriya Sule questioned the bill. She said, "The whole bill that we are discussing has to be gender-neutral, it's not just about women and children. Why is the LGBT group not included? Human Rights is not only about 'terrorists' or 'police'"

Journalist Faye D'souza praised Sule for point out the missing community from the Bill. She tweeted, "Thank you @supriya_sule for insisting that the Human Rights Bill includes the rights of the #LGBTQ community"

Other LGBTQ activists and columnists also thanked her. Harish Iyer, Equal rights activist tweeted, "@supriya_sule You have been unwavering and steadfast in your support, as promised. Thank you Supriya."

Anish Gawande tweeted, "The incredible @supriya_sule is at it again! Demanding a gender-neutral Human Rights Bill, asking for the LGBT community to be represented in legislation. Because our fight does not end with #Section377! More power to her."

Supriya Sule (NCP) was of the view that the NHRC and science were getting challenged and "what Vikas were we talking about?" "We are talking of peace and then we are challenging NHRC," she said adding that the bill should be brought again and there should be a detailed discussion on it.

The new bill provides for including the chairpersons of the National Commission for Backward Classes, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities as members of the NHRC.