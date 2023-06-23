Next Opposition meet in Shimla to focus on 'common agenda' for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Opposition parties on Friday fixed Shimla as their next destination for a meeting in mid-July with the Congress as the host to formulate a “common agenda” and state-specific “plans” to “unitedly” fight the 2024 elections to defeat the BJP.

However, AAP struck a discordant note in the meeting of the Opposition to prepare the “first draft” of their fight against Narendra Modi-led BJP, saying it cannot be part of any alliance with Congress or promise its attendance in the next meeting if it does not publicly announce its support on the contentious Delhi ordinance issue.

Top leaders of at least 15 parties – Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, JD(U), AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, JMM, National Conference, PDP – were hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence.

The leaders expressed their desire to take forward the gains from the meeting, show “flexibility” and be prepared to compromise for the greater good wherever necessary.

The deliberations lasted for around four hours before the leaders dispersed for quick but late lunch.

Subsequently, the leaders agreed to meet again in Shimla around July 12, disproving speculation that parties like Trinamool Congress may not be keen about Congress being in the driver's seat.

The leaders agreed not to just focus on the Lok Sabha elections next year, but on five state elections later this year as well, taking up issues concerning the common man and putting the Modi government on the mat.

While 14 of the 15 parties spoke in one voice at least in public, the AAP provided some drama to the meeting by bringing up the Delhi ordinance issue though it did not act on its threat of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal walking out of the meeting.

Also Read | 'Selfish' Opposition alliance like pack of wolves 'preying' on India's future: BJP

Kejriwal, however, insisted in the meeting that the Congress announce its opposition to the ordinance that deprived the Delhi government control over its bureaucrats at the joint Opposition press conference, which the Delhi Chief Minister skipped.

Despite Kharge's declaration that his party has never supported Modi government's "anti-Constitutional moves" and would take a decision on the ordinance, the AAP issued a statement claiming that the Congress had refused to commit its support despite several parties asking it to do so. Opposition sources claimed leaders were comfortable with Kharge's explanation and felt that AAP's was a "hijack attempt".

“Congress’ silence raises suspicions about its real intentions...Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player...would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress. Until the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant,” it said.

Nitish told the press conference, "we had a good meeting…those who had to catch an early flight could not stay back for the press conference. Don't fixate on that. Pay attention to how many parties have joined us in our endeavour.”

Announcing that the Congress will host the next meeting in Shimla on “July 10 or 12 depending on others convenience”, Kharge said they have decided to have a "common agenda" and would work together to defeat the BJP, while emphasising that leaders would now decide on how to move forward on the decisions taken in Patna.

“We will also have to have separate plans for different states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Jammu and Kashmir etc. We need to finalise the strategy. We will have to further strengthen our unity,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he told the leaders that an ideological war was under way and they all should stand together against the BJP-RSS, which was attacking India's foundation. “We may have some differences but we have decided to work together with flexibility and protect our shared ideology,” he said.

Though Trinamool Congress backed the Congress, its chief Mamata Banerjee took a subtle dig at the Congress about previous efforts under the leadership of the latter on Opposition unity.

Referring to Nitish hosting the meeting and claiming credit that she suggested it, she said, “we had meetings in Delhi but it did not give foolproof results and I suggested Patna. Whatever starts from Patna grows into people's movement.” She was referring to the JP Movement against the Indira Gandhi government and her subsequent electoral defeat after the Emergency.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said people “want us to fight unitedly” against the BJP and the RSS when "Prime Minister Modi is distributing sandalwood in the US when the country is facing problems." he said.

“I am fit now and can take on him...We have to fight together. People of the country used to say that votes got divided as the opposition did not fight together,” he said. “Bajrang Bali is with us....the BJP and Narendra Modi will face tough times ahead,” he said in reference to the Congress' victory in Karnataka where the BJP tried to use Lord Hanuman as a campaign plank after the grand old party promised to ban Bajrang Dal if it violates law and order.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the united Opposition front will get the blessings of the public like the JP movement while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the message from the Patna meeting is clear that they need to work together to save the country.

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren said today's beginning will prove to be a milestone for the country and all leaders will move together with a positive thinking.