Nirbhaya case: Shooter's letter to Amit Shah in blood

Hoping to bring a change in the society, the international shooter Vartika Singh wrote to Amit Shah with her blood, seeking permission to hang the four men who are convicted in Nirbhaya gang-rape case, reported ANI.

The review plea of one of the convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, opposing death statement, will be heard by the Supreme Court on December 17.

Lucknow: International shooter Vartika Singh has written a letter in blood to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the four men convicted in Nirbhaya gang-rape case should be executed by a woman. (14.12.19) pic.twitter.com/Urgev019xf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

"Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution. I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society," Vartika told ANI.

There were reports that the four Nirbhaya convicts could be executed soon.