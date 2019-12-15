Nirbhaya case: Shooter's letter to Amit Shah in blood

International shooter Vartika Singh wants to hang Nirbhaya rapists

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2019, 11:41am ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2019, 11:42am ist
International shooter Vartika Singh. (ANI Photo)

Hoping to bring a change in the society, the international shooter Vartika Singh wrote to Amit Shah with her blood, seeking permission to hang the four men who are convicted in Nirbhaya gang-rape case, reported ANI.

The review plea of one of the convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, opposing death statement, will be heard by the Supreme Court on December 17.

 

 

"Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution. I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society," Vartika told ANI.

 

 

There were reports that the four Nirbhaya convicts could be executed soon.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirbhaya case
Amit Shah
Supreme court news
Comments (+)
 