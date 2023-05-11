Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

The meeting is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 11 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:11 ist
The Bihar CM has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year. Credit: Twitter/@yadavtejashwi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's private residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The meeting is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Janata Dal (United) supreme leader Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the evening.

Also Read | Twin SC verdicts on Delhi and Maharashtra booster for Opposition against Modi govt

Bihar CM Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a “united opposition” which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Nitish Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav
Opposition
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Bihar
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 