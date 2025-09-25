Bengaluru Airport City to host new gas distribution facility

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Airport City Limited has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas Limited, a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, to set up a city gas distribution facility at Bengaluru Airport City.</p>.<p>The facility, aimed at building a greener energy ecosystem and improving last-mile connectivity for vehicles and logistics fleets at the Kempegowda International Airport, will include a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) installations, and other clean energy solutions.</p>.B-SMILE extends deadline for tunnel road tenders by 3 weeks.<p>The station will also have non-fuel retail and convenience outlets for public use, Bengaluru Airport City Limited said in a press note.</p>.<p>“The establishment of the CNG station within Bengaluru Airport City will greatly benefit thousands of vehicles, providing convenient access to CNG refuelling for commuters travelling to and from the airport,” said Goutom Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, GAIL Gas Limited.</p>